    Buy Pitti Engineering; target of Rs 436: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Pitti Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 436 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Pitti Engineering


    Pitti Engineering Ltd (PEL) reported strong numbers, Q4FY22 revenue stood at INR 271cr (+59.3% YoY/+2.5% QoQ); beats our estimates of INR 236cr. Gross Profit stood at INR 72Cr (+22% YoY/-23.4% QoQ), Gross margins contracted by 808 bps to 26.4% vs 34.5% in Q4FY21. The margin contraction mainly because of raw material cost increase in terms of sales. The raw material cost in terms of sales stood at 73.6% vs 65.5% in Q4FY21. EBITDA stood at INR 35cr (+32.3% YoY/3.2% QoQ); beats our estimates of INR 30cr. EBITDA margin contracted by 266 bps to 13% vs 15.7% in Q4FY21. PAT stood at INR 20cr (-5.7% YoY/73.7% QoQ); below our estimates of INR 22cr. PAT Margin contracted by 508 bps to 7% vs 11.9% in Q4FY22.



    Outlook


    The company has integrated manufacturing plants with cutting edge technology, differentiated product offerings, marquee clients, diversified end industries with higher demand would lead the growth going forward. Based on DCF, we have a “BUY” rating with a Target Price of INR 436 per share; an upside of 78.9%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 30, 2022 07:19 pm
