    Buy Piramal Pharma; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Piramal Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Pharma

    Piramal Pharma (PIRPHARMA) delivered better-than-expected 4QFY23 performance, on revived traction in the Contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO)/complex hospital generics (CHG) segment. PIRPHARMA is witnessing healthy increase in purchase orders in the CDMO segment and improved momentum in inhalation anesthesia (IA)/intrathecal portfolio within the CHG segment, which would enhance sales prospects over the medium term. We raise our earnings estimate by 7%/3% for FY24/FY25 to factor in a) capacity expansion in the CDMO segment, b) increased production of CHG products by CMO partners, and c) increase in interest outgo. After a sharp deceleration in performance over 9MFY23, PIRPHARMA has shown reasonable progress in profitability in 4QYF23. With increased demand and efficient production management, we expect PIRPHARMA to strengthen its performance over the medium term.


    Outlook

    We value PIRPHARMA on an SOTP basis (10x EV/EBITDA of CDMO business, 10x EV/EBITDA for CHG, and 12x India consumer products (ICP)) to arrive at a price target of INR95. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

