Buy Piramal Pharma; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

As a demerged entity, PIRPHARM reported its first quarter of detailed financials. The receipts from government grants have been included in other income and excluded from EBITDA and hence it is not comparable with our EBITDA estimate. Including other income, EBITDA stood at INR2.2b (est. INR2.3b). The moderate YoY growth in sales and increased OPEX affected profitability on a YoY basis. We have recalibrated our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate based on: a) its detailed financials, b) prolonged period of pandemic-induced challenges in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business, and c) improved traction in the Complex Hospital Generics (CHG) and the India Consumer Products (ICP) segment. Using the SoTP methodology, we value PIRPHARM’s CDMO/CHG/ICH business at 17x/12x/ 18x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Outlook

We value its 49% stake in the Allergan JV at 18x FY24E P/E and arrive at an overall TP of INR185.

