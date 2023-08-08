English
    Buy Piramal Pharma; target of Rs 125: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Piramal Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    August 08, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Pharma

    Piramal Pharma (PIRPHARM) posted a better-than-expected performance in 1QFY24. It witnessed a strong uptick in the order book for its CDMO business, supported by sustained volume growth in Sevoflurane in the complex hospital generics segment (CHG). Although PIRPHARM reported a net loss of INR986m in 1QFY24, we believe that with the revival in business and debt reduction, it will return to profitability .


    Outlook

    We raise our FY24/FY25 estimates by 1%/3%, factoring in better growth prospects in the CDMO/CHG segments and a reduction in interest costs. We value PIRPHARMA on an SOTP basis (11x EV/EBITDA of CDMO business, 11x EV/EBITDA for CHG, and 12x India consumer products-ICP) to arrive at a TP of INR125.

    Aug 8, 2023

