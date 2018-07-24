Buy Piramal Enterprises with target Rs 2,680: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Piramal Enterprises has spent nearly a year in a corrective phase and formed a fresh buying pivot of late. All indications are in the favor of fresh breakout in near future.

Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and advise creating fresh long positions in the mentioned range of Rs 2,520-2,540. It closed at Rs 2,551.75 on July 23, 2018.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.