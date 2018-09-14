App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 3685: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Piramal Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3685 in its research report dated September 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Enterprises


FY18 was yet another robust year for Piramal Enterprises (PIEL) with strong growth (69%), ROA/ROE (3.9%+/~20%) and an improvement in asset quality (stage 2/3 loan share at 0.4% v/s 0.9% a year ago). PIEL expects to deliver 2-3% higher ROE in the financial services business driven by benefits from its subsidiaries’ mergers. In the financial services business, banks (57%), mutual funds (32%) and insurance companies (8%) are the largest sources of funding. Around 1/3rd of the borrowing is short-tenured and a mix between floating and fixed rate borrowing is largely equal. From an Asset Liability Management (ALM) perspective, ~90% (largely unchanged YoY) of liabilities mature within three years, while ~58% (~70% in FY17) of assets mature during the same period.


Outlook


PIEL has the distinction of being one of the few companies in India to generate 25%+ book value CAGR over the past 25+ years. We believe the company has it in its DNA to incubate and grow the businesses in niche segments. We believe there is a long runway to cross in the financial services business. Reiterate Buy with a TP of INR3,685 (September-2020 SOTP based).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 01:17 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Piramal Enterprises #Recommendations

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.