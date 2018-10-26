App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 2735: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2735 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Piramal Enterprises


Piramal Enterprises’ (PIEL) 2QFY19 PAT grew 25% YoY to INR4.8b. The Financial Services business continued its strong operating performance, while the Healthcare business witnessed continued sluggishness in sales. Financial Services: While loan book growth of 12% QoQ/59% YoY is commendable, margins have been under pressure. NIM has consistently contracted from 8.0% in 2QFY18 to 6.9% in 2QFY19, despite the capital raise in 4QFY18. This is partly due to product mix shift toward retail home loans/LRD and partly due to intensifying competition. An interesting thing to note is the increasing share of borrowings from other corporates (up from 1% to 16% YoY). GNPA ratio has increased to 0.5% from 0.3% a quarter ago.


Outlook


Key risk to our estimates could stem from any change in regulatory norms for NBFCs. To factor in the increasing risk in the system, we have cut target multiple to 2.5x PBV from 3.2x. Our Sep’20 SOTP-based target price is INR2,735. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

