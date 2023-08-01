Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 1260 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Enterprises

PIEL reported a net profit of ~INR5.1b in 1QFY24 (PQ: Net loss of ~INR2.0b) which included 1) a gain of ~INR8.6b from the stake sale in Shriram Finance and 2) a goodwill write-off of ~INR2.8b. NII declined 31% YoY/26% QoQ to INR6.8b due to reduced interest income, resulting from a rundown in the wholesale book. Reported Core PPOP declined 58% YoY to ~INR2.6b. Average CoB declined ~20bp YoY to 8.6% in 1QFY24 (PY: 8.8%). NIM (as a percentage of AUM) declined ~30bp YoY to 4.3%. Net credit costs (incl. recoveries) declined to ~INR1.8b in 1QFY24 (PQ: ~INR3b). Total ECL provisions declined ~180bp QoQ to 4.4% of AUM (PQ: 6.2%).

Outlook

We estimate a ~18% AUM CAGR over FY23-25, including further moderation in the Wholesale book and a 45% CAGR in Retail AUM over the same period. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,260 (based on Mar’25E SoTP).

