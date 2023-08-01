English
    Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 1260 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Piramal Enterprises recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated July 30, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Enterprises

    PIEL reported a net profit of ~INR5.1b in 1QFY24 (PQ: Net loss of ~INR2.0b) which included 1) a gain of ~INR8.6b from the stake sale in Shriram Finance and 2) a goodwill write-off of ~INR2.8b. NII declined 31% YoY/26% QoQ to INR6.8b due to reduced interest income, resulting from a rundown in the wholesale book. Reported Core PPOP declined 58% YoY to ~INR2.6b. Average CoB declined ~20bp YoY to 8.6% in 1QFY24 (PY: 8.8%). NIM (as a percentage of AUM) declined ~30bp YoY to 4.3%. Net credit costs (incl. recoveries) declined to ~INR1.8b in 1QFY24 (PQ: ~INR3b). Total ECL provisions declined ~180bp QoQ to 4.4% of AUM (PQ: 6.2%).

    Outlook

    We estimate a ~18% AUM CAGR over FY23-25, including further moderation in the Wholesale book and a 45% CAGR in Retail AUM over the same period. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,260 (based on Mar’25E SoTP).

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Piramal Enterprises - 31 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Piramal Enterprises #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 08:11 pm

