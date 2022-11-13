 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 1160: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 13, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Piramal Enterprises recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1160 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Enterprises

PIEL reported a consolidated loss of ~INR15.4b (PY: +INR4b) in 2QFY23. NII grew 36% YoY, but fell 15% QoQ, to INR8.4b. This included interest income reversals of ~INR2.3b due to the movement of Wholesale exposures to Stage 2 from Stage 1. PPOP declined by 16% YoY to ~INR4b. Total AUM declined by 5% YoY to ~INR638b, while Retail loans grew 12% to ~INR249b. The share of the Retail loan book rose to 43% (v/s 12% premerger). PIEL recently launched its Microfinance business under the BC model and has started offering Salaried Personal loans from its branches. It has raised ECL provisions to 8.6% (PQ: 6.2%), due to: a) the movement of ~INR59b of Wholesale assets to Stage 2 from Stage 1, and b) the increase in regular ECL provisioning in line with the growth in the Retail book.

Outlook

We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~13%/~9% over FY22-25, including consolidation in the Wholesale book over the next two years. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised FY24 SoTP-based TP of INR1,160.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Piramal Enterprises - 10 -11-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Piramal Enterprises #Recommendations
first published: Nov 13, 2022 06:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.