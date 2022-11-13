Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 1160: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Enterprises
PIEL reported a consolidated loss of ~INR15.4b (PY: +INR4b) in 2QFY23. NII grew 36% YoY, but fell 15% QoQ, to INR8.4b. This included interest income reversals of ~INR2.3b due to the movement of Wholesale exposures to Stage 2 from Stage 1. PPOP declined by 16% YoY to ~INR4b. Total AUM declined by 5% YoY to ~INR638b, while Retail loans grew 12% to ~INR249b. The share of the Retail loan book rose to 43% (v/s 12% premerger). PIEL recently launched its Microfinance business under the BC model and has started offering Salaried Personal loans from its branches. It has raised ECL provisions to 8.6% (PQ: 6.2%), due to: a) the movement of ~INR59b of Wholesale assets to Stage 2 from Stage 1, and b) the increase in regular ECL provisioning in line with the growth in the Retail book.
Outlook
We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~13%/~9% over FY22-25, including consolidation in the Wholesale book over the next two years. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised FY24 SoTP-based TP of INR1,160.
