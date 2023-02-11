Buy Piramal Enterprises; target of Rs 1150: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises (PIEL) posted a 3QFY23 consolidated PAT of ~INR35.4b (PY: INR7.5b from financial services). This was aided by reversal of income tax provision of ~INR33.3b and gains of ~INR11.1b due to fair valuation of shares held in Shriram Group coupled with buyback of bonds. NII grew ~12% YoY/24% QoQ to INR10.5b. Opex-to-average assets ratio at ~3% was elevated because of investments in scaling up retail in terms of both manpower and branches. Management guided for an opex-to-average assets of 2.5-3.0%, after it has sufficiently scaled up the retail business. Total AUM grew 1% YoY to ~INR649b, while total wholesale AUM declined 16% YoY to ~INR370b. Retail AUM rose 29% YoY to ~INR279b with its share in the loan book increasing to 43% (PQ: 39%) during the quarter. ECL provisions increased to 10% of the AUM (PQ: 8.6%) as the company built an additional provision buffer of ~INR10.7b on S1 and S2 assets.

Outlook

We estimate ~13% AUM CAGR over FY23-25, including consolidation in the Wholesale book over the next two years. Retain BUY with a TP of INR1,150 (premised on Sep’24E SoTP).

