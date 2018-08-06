Buy Piramal Enterprises, says Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Piramal Enterprises has given falling channel breakout after giving short-term consolidation on the daily chart. From last few days, it has been trading above its congestion zone after giving double bottom breakout and retest the neck line of double bottom creates buying opportunity in the scrip again.

Moreover, the sustainability of RSI above 9 days EMA giving cues for upside momentum. Strong support is seen near Rs 2627 levels too. By looking at all these factors, trader and investor can buy this scrip around Rs 2750-2760 with the stop loss Rs 2627 for the target of Rs 3000 and 3060 levels.

