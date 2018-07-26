Buy Pidilite Industries with target Rs 1207: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

Pidilite Industries was consolidating within a range of 80 points on the daily chart for several days, which finally resulted in a penetration above the upper band of the consolidation pattern.

Decent volume is visible on the day of the breakout which adds to the bullish perception in the stock. This type of breakout suggests after days of

indecisiveness there is a spurt in bullishness.

Bullish crossover in the momentum indicators also suggests a rally in the short term. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1110-1125 for the target of Rs 1207 and a stop loss below Rs 1,069.

