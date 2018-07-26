App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with target Rs 1207: Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1110-1125 for the target of Rs 1207 and a stop loss below Rs 1,069.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

Pidilite Industries was consolidating within a range of 80 points on the daily chart for several days, which finally resulted in a penetration above the upper band of the consolidation pattern.

Decent volume is visible on the day of the breakout which adds to the bullish perception in the stock. This type of breakout suggests after days of

indecisiveness there is a spurt in bullishness.

Bullish crossover in the momentum indicators also suggests a rally in the short term. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1110-1125 for the target of Rs 1207 and a stop loss below Rs 1,069.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.