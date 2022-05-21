Buy Pidilite Industries: target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries (Pidilite) Q4FY2022 numbers were below par with subdued sales volume and a sharp decline in OPM led by raw material inflation resulting in 18% y-o-y decline in PAT. VAM prices are over $2,500/tonne currently (Q4 consumption cost was $2,420/tonne) compared to $1,180/tonne in Q4FY2021 and $1,968/tonne in Q3FY2022. VAM prices are expected to correct in H2FY2023. Pidilite will try to maintain OPM at ~20-24% in the medium term. Consumer & bazaar (C&B) business grew by 32%, with a 20% rise in volumes. The management is confident of maintaining good volume growth momentum in the medium term.
Outlook
Stock has corrected by 22% in past five months, which provides favourable risk-reward to enter into a quality building material play with a leading position in the waterproofing & adhesives space. We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,550.
