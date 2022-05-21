English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Pidilite Industries: target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries


    Pidilite Industries (Pidilite) Q4FY2022 numbers were below par with subdued sales volume and a sharp decline in OPM led by raw material inflation resulting in 18% y-o-y decline in PAT. VAM prices are over $2,500/tonne currently (Q4 consumption cost was $2,420/tonne) compared to $1,180/tonne in Q4FY2021 and $1,968/tonne in Q3FY2022. VAM prices are expected to correct in H2FY2023. Pidilite will try to maintain OPM at ~20-24% in the medium term. Consumer & bazaar (C&B) business grew by 32%, with a 20% rise in volumes. The management is confident of maintaining good volume growth momentum in the medium term.



    Outlook


    Stock has corrected by 22% in past five months, which provides favourable risk-reward to enter into a quality building material play with a leading position in the waterproofing & adhesives space. We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,550.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.