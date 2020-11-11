Buy Pidilite Industries: target of Rs 1875: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries’ (Pidilite’s) Q2FY2021 performance was boosted by a strong recovery in the domestic consumer bazaar business (up 7.3%) and OPM expansion of 603 bps to 22.6%. Consolidated revenues and PBT grew by 4% and 27% beating ours as well as the street’s expectations. With intensity of the COVID-19 virus receding, the domestic consumer business is expected to post better growth in the coming quarters, while the B2B business is expected to reach pre-COVID levels in H2. International markets such as America, Middle East, Africa and Asia posted a recovery.

Outlook

Acquisition of Araldite brand strengthens commanding position in domestic adhesives space. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,875.

