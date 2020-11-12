Buy Pidilite Industries: target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite’s healthy Q2FY21 performance was led by a strong recovery in the domestic business and sharp expansion in EBITDA margin. Standalone revenue increased ~4% YoY to Rs 1630 crore led by same amount of volume growth. Growth was largely driven by a strong recovery in its consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment wherein volume & mix were up ~7.4% YoY (in line with value growth) in Q2FY21. Besides, B2B segment recovery was slightly delayed with revenue touching 91% of its pre-Covid level in Q2FY20. A sharp expansion in EBITDA margin by ~688 bps YoY to 27.3% was a function of benign raw material prices and saving through various cost optimisation measures, leading to PBT growth of 35% YoY to Rs 478 crore. The slower PAT growth at 10% was due to benefit of tax reversals in the base period. According to the management, pick up in renovation works due to opening up of metro, tier 1 towns along with synergies through acquisition of market leader Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions Pvt Ltd (HAMSPL) in the epoxy adhesive segment would further help drive revenue growth, going forward. We revise our revenue, earing estimates upwards for FY21E to 8% and 27%, respectively, and introduce FY23E estimates with revenue, earning CAGR of ~10%, ~13%, respectively FY20-23E.

Outlook

We roll over our valuation on FY23 and maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1850/share, factoring in strong business recovery (revenue, earning CAGR of 10%, 13%, respectively, in FY20-23) and strong balance sheet.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.