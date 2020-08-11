172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pidilite-industries-target-of-rs-1645-sharekhan-5678651.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1645: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1645 in its research report dated August 07, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite leads domestic market for adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals. Strong brands (including Fevicol, Dr.Fixit and Fevikwik) give it a competitive edge over peers. FY2021 will be affected by impact of Covid-19 spread resulting into a wash-out Q1FY21. With recovery started flowing in (especially in tier-III and IV towns), FY2022 is expected to witness strong bounceback. Fall in VAM prices would help margins continue rise. Launch of premium products in core categories, foray into new categories (largely consumer-centric), wider distribution reach and expansion into international markets remain key growth drivers in the medium to long term.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on Pidilite Industries Limited (Pidilite) with Buy recommendation and assigning a price target of Rs. 1,645.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Buy #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan

