Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1645: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite leads domestic market for adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals. Strong brands (including Fevicol, Dr.Fixit and Fevikwik) give it a competitive edge over peers. FY2021 will be affected by impact of Covid-19 spread resulting into a wash-out Q1FY21. With recovery started flowing in (especially in tier-III and IV towns), FY2022 is expected to witness strong bounceback. Fall in VAM prices would help margins continue rise. Launch of premium products in core categories, foray into new categories (largely consumer-centric), wider distribution reach and expansion into international markets remain key growth drivers in the medium to long term.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Pidilite Industries Limited (Pidilite) with Buy recommendation and assigning a price target of Rs. 1,645.

