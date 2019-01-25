App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1280 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite's (PIDI) consolidated net sales grew 19.8% YoY to INR 18.5b (est. INR16.8b) in 3QFY19. Standalone Consumer & Bazaar segment revenues were up 17.3% YoY to INR13.4b with underlying sales volume and mix growth of 13%, while EBIT margins contracted 500bp to 26.9%. Overall standalone underlying sales volumes and mix grew 11% YoY. Consolidated Consumer & Bazaar segment revenues were up 22.1% YoY to INR16b with EBIT margins down ~570bp YoY to 22.4%. Industrial segment grew by 6% to INR2.6b with margins down 510bp to 11.8%.


Outlook


Despite rich near term valuations, given the tremendous structural opportunity leading to elevated earnings growth beyond FY19, we continue to maintain Buy rating with a target price of INR1,280, valuing the stock at 50x December 2020 EPS, 10% premium to 3-year average.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:13 pm

