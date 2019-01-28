App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite Industries recorded strong consolidated revenue growth of ~20% led by standalone revenue growth of 16% YoY (with volume growth of ~11% YoY) and strong performance of domestic subsidiary (revenue up by 48% YoY). Standalone consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment volume growth was up ~13% while industrial product volume recorded a marginal decline of ~2% YoY. On a consolidated basis, domestic subsidiaries recorded a strong performance whereas revenue from international subsidiaries remained muted on a YoY basis. A steep increase in VAM prices along with rupee depreciation resulted in a 620 bps contraction in gross margin. However, saving in other expenses (down 40 bps YoY) was not enough to save EBITDA margin from a sharp decline of 580 bps YoY to 18%. This has finally resulted in lower PAT during Q3FY19. According to the management there is some respite in VAM prices as it is hovering around US$1000/tonne against US$1300/tonne recorded in Q3FY19. This coupled with average price hike ~2% during Q3FY19 would help the company to bring back the EBITDA margin to 21-22%.


Outlook


We introduce FY21E estimates with revenue earning CAGR of 16% and 11%, respectively, in FY18-21E. With VAM prices falling to below US$1000/tonne from the peak of US$1600/tonne, we would not foresee margin decline below 20%. We maintain our positive stance on growth prospects considering it is market leader in many of consumer adhesive categories and command pricing power. We believe declining trend of VAM & stable rupee would help in recouping the operating margins to ~21% (100 bps increase) in FY21E. This along with strong balance sheet, healthy return ratios & efficient deployment of cash for inorganic expansion gives us comfort despite relatively rich valuation multiples. We roll over our valuation on FY21E with revised target price of Rs 1250 /share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:18 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.