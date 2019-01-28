Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries recorded strong consolidated revenue growth of ~20% led by standalone revenue growth of 16% YoY (with volume growth of ~11% YoY) and strong performance of domestic subsidiary (revenue up by 48% YoY). Standalone consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment volume growth was up ~13% while industrial product volume recorded a marginal decline of ~2% YoY. On a consolidated basis, domestic subsidiaries recorded a strong performance whereas revenue from international subsidiaries remained muted on a YoY basis. A steep increase in VAM prices along with rupee depreciation resulted in a 620 bps contraction in gross margin. However, saving in other expenses (down 40 bps YoY) was not enough to save EBITDA margin from a sharp decline of 580 bps YoY to 18%. This has finally resulted in lower PAT during Q3FY19. According to the management there is some respite in VAM prices as it is hovering around US$1000/tonne against US$1300/tonne recorded in Q3FY19. This coupled with average price hike ~2% during Q3FY19 would help the company to bring back the EBITDA margin to 21-22%.

Outlook

We introduce FY21E estimates with revenue earning CAGR of 16% and 11%, respectively, in FY18-21E. With VAM prices falling to below US$1000/tonne from the peak of US$1600/tonne, we would not foresee margin decline below 20%. We maintain our positive stance on growth prospects considering it is market leader in many of consumer adhesive categories and command pricing power. We believe declining trend of VAM & stable rupee would help in recouping the operating margins to ~21% (100 bps increase) in FY21E. This along with strong balance sheet, healthy return ratios & efficient deployment of cash for inorganic expansion gives us comfort despite relatively rich valuation multiples. We roll over our valuation on FY21E with revised target price of Rs 1250 /share.

