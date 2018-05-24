App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 954: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 954 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on PI Industries

PI Industries (PI) reported a below estimate quarter (Revenue/PAT 14%/24% below estimate) driven by sharp miss in the CSM segment due to deferment of an order. However, domestic segment’s growth at 10% surpassed estimate on new product launches. Outlook for this segment has improved even further with more new product launches and management guiding for 18% growth in FY19—among the highest in the industry.

Outlook

Given the traction, we have also adjusted our revenue growth expectation for FY19 higher from 8% to 12%. However, factoring in the lower margin guidance, we cut FY19/20E EPS 8%/5%. We value PI at FY20E target P/E of 25.0x, leading to TP of INR954. We maintain ‘BUY’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #PI Industries #Recommendations

