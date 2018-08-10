Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on PI Industries

PI Industries’ (PI) 1QFY19 Sales/EBITDA/PAT are not comparable on a YoY/QoQ basis due to change in the accounting standards to modified retrospective approach. The numbers hereon till 4QFY19 will not be comparable on a YoY basis. Though the gross margins were under pressure due to supply constraints and China’s situation, PI has been trying to de-risk its procurement by moving away from the Chinese sources.

Outlook

Commercialization of 3-4 molecules every year is likely to propel the domestic growth. PI also has a strong capex plan of ~Rs 2.5 bn (asset turns of 1.5x) and is expected to add 2 multipurpose plants by end of FY19. We remain positive on PI and Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 900/sh (25x Jun’20EPS).

