you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 850: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on PI Industries


Industry prospects remain healthy with expectations of a ~9.5% CAGR in value terms over CY19-24E. We expect VBL to grow above the industry levels, with a 10.9%/13.3% CAGR in terms of volume/value (refer to Exhibits 1-4). Under-penetration in acquired territories and scope for distribution expansion in Juices are key drivers for above industry growth. VBL's best-in-class operations and early signs of success provide confidence of market share gains in acquired regions. PepsiCo/other bottlers lost track in these regions due to loss-making operations and presence in other business segments.



Outlook


We assume coverage on VBL with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs850. The positive stance is driven by visible market-share-gain opportunities in a healthy growing industry, best-in-class operational efficiencies and improving RoIC profile. CY20E performance will be hit by Covid-19 but long-term growth confidence drives higher-than-consensus estimates.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #PI Industries #Recommendations

