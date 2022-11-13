Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 4470: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on PI Industries

PI reported strong consolidated revenue growth of 31% YoY in 2QFY23, led by both CSM/Domestic businesses (revenue up 29%/36% YoY), on the back of strong volume growth of 25%/31%, respectively. EBITDA margins improved 280bp YoY to 24.4%, on account operating leverage benefit and favorable product mix. Factoring in a better-than-expected sales growth and margin expansion, we raise our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 10%/9% and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Outlook

We raise our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 10%/9% on the back of betterthan-expected sales growth and margin expansion. We value the stock at 40x Sep’24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR4,470 and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

PI Industries - 10 -11-2022 - moti