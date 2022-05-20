English
    Buy PI Industries: target of Rs 3300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


    Revenue/OPM of Rs. 1,395 crore/22%, up 16.5%/287 bps y-o-y met expectations but PAT of Rs. 204 crore (up 14% y-o-y) missed estimates on lower other income and a higher tax rate. CSM/domestic revenues grew by 11%/47% y-o-y to Rs. 1,114 crore/Rs. 281 crore, led by strong volume growth (9.5% y-o-y) and partial price hikes (of 7% y-o-y). Margin benefited from price hike, operating leverage and better product mix. Management guided for an 18-20% y-o-y revenue growth for FY23 and sees scope for margin improvement with ramp-up of new products recently commercialised, operating leverage and price hike for certain products. PI is actively evaluating options in pharma space for acquisition in CDMO/API side.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on PI Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 3,300. A potential acquisition in the pharma space would improve long-term earnings growth outlook and makes us constructive on the stock. At CMP, the stock trades at 36.9x/29.6x FY23E/FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
