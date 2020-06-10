Buy PI Industries target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries

Though we expect COVID-19 to have a near-term impact, management adopts aggressive expansion strategy (organic/ inorganic) to tap the healthy and encouraging demand environment both in domestic and export markets. Despite COVID-19 led challenging environment, management provides revenue guidance of 20%+ for FY2021E, led by healthy order book, commissioning of additional capacity, and contribution from newly launched brands. Management is considering fund raising to meet its organic and inorganic growth aspirations in areas such as enhancement of technological capability, de-risking manufacturing concentration in India, and foray into pharma and speciality chemicals.

Outlook

We reiterate Buy rating on PI Industries Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 1,800 per share.







