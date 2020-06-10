App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


Though we expect COVID-19 to have a near-term impact, management adopts aggressive expansion strategy (organic/ inorganic) to tap the healthy and encouraging demand environment both in domestic and export markets. Despite COVID-19 led challenging environment, management provides revenue guidance of 20%+ for FY2021E, led by healthy order book, commissioning of additional capacity, and contribution from newly launched brands. Management is considering fund raising to meet its organic and inorganic growth aspirations in areas such as enhancement of technological capability, de-risking manufacturing concentration in India, and foray into pharma and speciality chemicals.


Outlook


We reiterate Buy rating on PI Industries Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 1,800 per share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Buy #PI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan

