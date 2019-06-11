App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 1266: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1266 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on PI Industries


4QFY19 revenue increased 29% YoY to INR8b (our est. INR7.5b) with EBITDA up 28% YoY to INR1.7b (in-line). EBITDA margins contracted 10bp YoY to 21.4% (our est. 22.8%), while Adj. PAT increased 18% YoY to INR1.2b (in-line). For FY19, revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT grew 25%/17%/12% YoY to INR28.4b/INR5.7b/INR4.1b.


Outlook


We value the stock at 27x FY21E EPS (in line with its 1-year forward multiple over the last three years) and expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 20%/26% over FY19-21E. Our TP of INR1,266 implies 15% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PI Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.