Buy PI Industies; target of Rs 985: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on PI Industies

Revenue grew by 3.2% YoY (16.2% QoQ) at INR 6,251mn. Domestic agri inputs revenue grew 10% YoY to INR 1.87bn; while CSM business grew 0.4% YoY to INR 4.38bn on account of delay in shipment to the tune of INR 700mn due to congestion in ports and this revenue has been spillover to 1QFY19. In FY18, Domestic revenue stood at INR 8.22bn and CSM at INR 14.55bn. In FY18, company has launched 5 new products in domestic market and 4 products have been commercialized in CSM segment. In FY19, Management has guided for 4-5 new products in domestic business and 4-5 products will be commercialized in CSM segment. Gross margin contracted by 140 bps YoY to 48.4%, due to product mix and higher raw material prices. EBITDA at INR 1,347mn, down 12.3% YoY; EBITDA margin contracted 382bps YoY to 21.5% due to negative operating leverage. The operating cost increased by 130bps YoY and employee expenses increased by 120bps YoY. PAT de-grew 22% YoY to INR 1,054mn; Effective tax rate stood at 19.3% in 4QFY18; Management has guided for the effective tax rate of ~21% in FY19 as the Jambusar facility will be going under the 50% tax benefit from 100% tax benefit earlier. Current order book of CSM business stood at US$ 1.15bn in 4QFY18; these orders are executable over the period of 3-4 years and top 5 molecules contribute 60-70% of the order book. Management has guided for a revenue growth of 18-20% for both domestic agro and CSM in FY19, EBITDA margin to be maintained at 21% and ETR of 21% for FY19E & 20E. In FY18, company has done of capex of INR 1.7bn and for FY19 and FY20, management has guided for a capex of INR 2.25-2.5bn for each years with major capex attributable to CSM & R&D. Management have also indicated two new multi-product plants will get commissioned in the 2HFY19.

Outlook

We are positive on the long term fundamentals of the company, given its strong link with global innovators, strong product pipeline, comfortable order book position and capacity addition in the CSM business. At CMP of INR 826, the stock is trading at 26.2XFY19E and 21.8XFY20E earnings. We are valuing the company 26XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 985 (earlier: INR 1,066) and upgrade the stock to BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.