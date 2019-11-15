App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 870: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


Phoenix Mills’ (PML) topline grew 2.6% YoY to Rs 415.1 crore. Adjusting for residential business (Rs 11.2 crore), core portfolio (retail, commercial & hospitality) revenues grew 6.1% YoY to Rs 403.9 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps YoY to 50.8%. RPAT grew 6.0% YoY to Rs 65.8 crore, which includes Rs 7.8 crore net exceptional item. Adjusting for residential business PAT, core portfolio PAT grew 14.2% YoY to Rs 70.8 crore.


Outlook


We remain positive on PML given its quasi play on India’s consumption story, quality of retail & commercial assets, healthy balance sheet & strategic expansion plans. We roll over our valuation on FY21E estimates and maintain BUY recommendation with an SoTP based TP of Rs 870/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.