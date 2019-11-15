Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 870: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills’ (PML) topline grew 2.6% YoY to Rs 415.1 crore. Adjusting for residential business (Rs 11.2 crore), core portfolio (retail, commercial & hospitality) revenues grew 6.1% YoY to Rs 403.9 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps YoY to 50.8%. RPAT grew 6.0% YoY to Rs 65.8 crore, which includes Rs 7.8 crore net exceptional item. Adjusting for residential business PAT, core portfolio PAT grew 14.2% YoY to Rs 70.8 crore.

Outlook

We remain positive on PML given its quasi play on India’s consumption story, quality of retail & commercial assets, healthy balance sheet & strategic expansion plans. We roll over our valuation on FY21E estimates and maintain BUY recommendation with an SoTP based TP of Rs 870/share.

