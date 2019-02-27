App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 775: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 775 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


Phoenix Mills’ (PML) topline grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 440.4 crore almost in line with our estimate of Rs 448.6 crore in Q3FY19. On a sequentially basis, revenues grew 8.8% in Q3FY19 EBITDA margins expanded 89 bps YoY to 50.5%, better than our estimate of 49.5% PAT grew strongly by 32.6% YoY to Rs 78.0 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 71.4 crore on account of higher EBITDA margin and lower-than-expected tax rate (18.3% in Q3FY19 vs. 27.0% expected).


Outlook


PML is currently trading at 13.3x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with SoTP based target price of Rs 775/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:10 pm

