Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 775: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills’ (PML) topline grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 440.4 crore almost in line with our estimate of Rs 448.6 crore in Q3FY19. On a sequentially basis, revenues grew 8.8% in Q3FY19 EBITDA margins expanded 89 bps YoY to 50.5%, better than our estimate of 49.5% PAT grew strongly by 32.6% YoY to Rs 78.0 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 71.4 crore on account of higher EBITDA margin and lower-than-expected tax rate (18.3% in Q3FY19 vs. 27.0% expected).

Outlook

PML is currently trading at 13.3x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with SoTP based target price of Rs 775/share.

