Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills’ (PML) topline grew 48.9% YoY to Rs 615.0 crore on account of higher revenue recognition in residential business. Adjusting for this residential business, core portfolio (retail, commercial & hospitality) revenues grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 407.9 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 30 bps YoY to 47.6%. PAT grew 118% YoY to Rs 130.4 crore. Adjusting for residential business PAT, core portfolio PAT grew 40.3% YoY to Rs 80.8 crore.

Outlook

PML is currently trading at 12.8x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We remain positive on PML given its quasi play on India’s consumption story, quality of retail & commercial assets, healthy balance sheet & strategic expansion plans. We maintain BUY recommendation with an SoTP based TP of Rs 765/share.

