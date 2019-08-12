App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


Phoenix Mills’ (PML) topline grew 48.9% YoY to Rs 615.0 crore on account of higher revenue recognition in residential business. Adjusting for this residential business, core portfolio (retail, commercial & hospitality) revenues grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 407.9 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 30 bps YoY to 47.6%. PAT grew 118% YoY to Rs 130.4 crore. Adjusting for residential business PAT, core portfolio PAT grew 40.3% YoY to Rs 80.8 crore.


Outlook


PML is currently trading at 12.8x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We remain positive on PML given its quasi play on India’s consumption story, quality of retail & commercial assets, healthy balance sheet & strategic expansion plans. We maintain BUY recommendation with an SoTP based TP of Rs 765/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.