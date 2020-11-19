PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 03:00 PM IST

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Phoenix Mills recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 14, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Phoenix Mills


The Retail segment is seeing strong recovery post the resumption of operations at malls, while the Office segment remains steady. However, the Hospitality segment is unlikely to achieve normalcy in the short term. PHNX remains one of the best proxy plays on India's consumption story in the medium-to-long term. Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


We value PHNX's retail assets on the DCF-based NAV approach, assuming a cap rate of 9.5% and discount rate of 13.5%. Maintain Buy, with SOTP-based TP of INR750.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

