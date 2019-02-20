App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 708: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 708 in its research report dated February 09, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Phoenix Mills


PHNX's revenues grew 6% YoY to INR4,404m (in line with our est. of INR4,409m), primarily driven by the Retail segment (+7% to INR2,899m). EBITDA margin expanded 90bp YoY to 50.5% (v/s our est. of 49.3%). EBITDA stood at INR2,225m, as against our est. of INR2,173m, up 8% YoY. We note that other comprehensive income for 9MFY19 includes realized gain of INR622m (INR182m for 3QFY19) on sale of 0.8m equity shares (0.3m for the quarter) of Graphite India. Interest expense stood at INR917m (v/s our est. of INR927m), up 4% YoY. Consequently, PAT rose 9% YoY to INR708m, higher than our est. of INR680m. For 9MFY19, net revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 6%/10%/29% to INR12,583m/INR6,159m/INR1,926m. EBITDA margins expanded 150bp YoY to 49% in 9MFY19 and PAT margins expanded 270bp to 15% in 9MFY19.


Outlook


We value PHNX's retail assets on DCF-based NAV approach, assuming a cap rate of 8.5% (HSP - 8%) and a discount rate of 13.5%. We maintain Buy with an SOTP-based TP of INR708 (upside of 21%).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.