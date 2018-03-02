App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated February 15, 2018.

JM Financial 's report on Phoenix Mills


Phoenix Mills ( PHNX )’s 3 QFY18 profit  increased  46 %  YoY as reduction in interest cost and  improving operations across assets improved profitability. Consumption and  trading density of its retail assets grew 8 % and  6% YoY, respectively. While Kurla and Banga lore mall s recorded consumption increases, Chennai and High Street Phoenix (HSP) saw  muted consumption growth during the quarter.

Outlook

We expect market - leading malls to have a significant advantage over next 3 - 4 years as low competition will lead to improvement in consumption and rentals. We maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 650 (Mar’19).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

