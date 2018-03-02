Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial 's report on Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills ( PHNX )’s 3 QFY18 profit increased 46 % YoY as reduction in interest cost and improving operations across assets improved profitability. Consumption and trading density of its retail assets grew 8 % and 6% YoY, respectively. While Kurla and Banga lore mall s recorded consumption increases, Chennai and High Street Phoenix (HSP) saw muted consumption growth during the quarter.

Outlook

We expect market - leading malls to have a significant advantage over next 3 - 4 years as low competition will lead to improvement in consumption and rentals. We maintain BUY with a revised target price of INR 650 (Mar’19).

