English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 1775: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1775 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


    Phoenix Mills (PML) is a leading retail mall developer and operator in India. It is into retail-led, mixed-use properties and has developed 17.5+ mn sq ft of retail, commercial, hospitality and residential asset class. PML has an operational retail area of ~7 mn sq ft spread over nine operational malls, and is developing ~6 mn sq ft of retail space. It has ~2 mn sq ft operational in commercial segment and plans to add ~5 mn sq ft.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating as PML remains a quasi-play on India’s consumption story, given the quality of assets & healthy balance sheet. We value PML at Rs 1775/share, valuing it at 25% premium to NAV given the business development activities lined up.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Phoenix Mills - 10 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:16 pm