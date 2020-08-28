Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Phillips Carbon Black

Phillips Carbon Black (PCBL) reported a steady performance in a Covid impacted Q1FY21. Net sales for the quarter were at Rs 360 crore, down 61% YoY. Carbon black sales volume for the quarter came in at ~51,300 tonne, down 52% YoY with blended realisation at Rs 68/kg vs. Rs 83/kg in base quarter. PCBL reported positive EBITDA and PAT prints despite a steep decline in sales volume and value. EBITDA in Q1FY21 was at Rs 39 crore with EBITDA margins at 10.7% (EBITDA/tonne at ~Rs 7,500/tonne). PAT in Q1FY21 came in at Rs 2.3 crore. The company guided for near normalcy in operations courtesy aftermarket sales in its key user industry tyres.

Outlook

PCBL has successfully transformed itself into a quality franchise with stable business model, sound capital efficiency (RoE, RoCE>15%) and increasing focus on margin accretive value added products (speciality grade carbon black). We retain our positive stance and maintain BUY rating on the stock, valuing it at Rs 175/share i.e. 10x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 17.5/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.