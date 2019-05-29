App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phillips Carbon Black has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated May 23, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Phillips Carbon Black


Phillips Carbon Black (PCBL) reported a muted Q4FY19 performance. Carbon black (CB) sales volume for the quarter was at 102 KT with consequent net sales at Rs 921 crore. EBITDA in Q4FY19 was at Rs 112 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 12%, down 700 bps QoQ. EBITDA margins were marred by one-offs amounting to ~Rs 50 crore. Adjusting for this, EBITDA margins were at ~17.2%, down ~200 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT in Q4FY19 was at Rs 74 crore vs. Rs 109 crore in Q3FY19.


Outlook


We value PCBL at Rs 160 i.e. 5x EV/EBITDA on FY21E numbers and assign a BUY rating on the stock. We also derive comfort from average CFO yield over FY19-21E at 16% & with limited capex spend, FCF yield placed at 5.5%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phillips Carbon Black #Recommendations

