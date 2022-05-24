 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Pfizer; target of Rs 4810: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 24, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pfizer with a target price of Rs 4810 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer

Pfizer collectively addresses 15 therapy areas in domestic formulations with a portfolio of over 150 products that include therapeutics & vaccines. The company has been continuously restructuring its portfolio in the last few years to improve the productivity of its core brands. Fourth largest multinational pharma company in India • Manufacturing facility in Goa with run rate of 1 billion tablets per annum.

Outlook

Downgrade from BUY to HOLD as we keep watch on uptick in growth tempo for ex-top 10 brands and implications of the VRS scheme for field force. Valued at Rs 4810 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 160.3.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Pfizer #Recommendations
first published: May 24, 2022 12:21 pm
