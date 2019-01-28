App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PFC, says Sumit Bilgaiyan

We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) specialises in power sector financing, providing fund and non fund-based support for development of power projects in India. The company’s project financing activities are primarily focused on the thermal and hydro-energy generation areas. In addition, it finances renovation and modernisation of power projects, projects related to transmission and distribution of power, and shunt capacitor projects.

It has also initiated financing of projects based on renewable energy sources such as bio mass and wind power generation. It has reported excellent results for H1FY19, income has improved by 6% YoY to Rs 14382 crore while PAT increased by 16% to Rs.2728 crore as against Rs.2348 crore. Disbursements are up by 14% to Rs.30486 crore during H1FY19. PFC has total loan book of around Rs.292648 crore- out of which 90 percent of the loan assets are regular in servicing of dues and no stress is envisaged.

Stock is trailing at PE of 5.5x, dividend yield is above 7% and its Price to Book value ratio is just 0.75. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.



Founder|Equity99.com
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:22 pm

