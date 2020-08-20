Buy Petronet LNG ; target of Rs 336: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Petronet LNG

In 1QFY21, Petronet LNG's (PLNG) better-than-estimated volumes at 190tbtu (v/s est. +5%), led to marginal EBITDA beat at INR9b. PLNG has given an update on its current operations, highlighting that post lifting of the lockdown, RLNG demand has recovered gradually. Since the first week of Jun'20, the (a) Dahej terminal is operating at 100% capacity of 17.5MMTPA (63mmscmd) v/s Jan-Feb'20 average of 92% capacity of ~58mmscmd, and (b) Kochi terminal is operating at 20% capacity of ~3.57mmscmd. Various power plants are switching off coal due to the current lower spot gas price environment, resulting in higher gas offtake and imports. Negotiations with Qatar Gas over LNG pricing are ongoing. PLNG has also indicated that a final decision on the MOU with Tellurian could be reached in FY21. To promote LNG as an alternative fuel for trucks, PNGRB has permitted any entity to set up an LNG station in any geographical area (GA)/anywhere in the country. Small Scale LNG (ssLNG) has a potential of 8-9mmtpa of LNG for trucks over the next 8-10 years. Also, the NGT's actions against severely/critically polluted industrial clusters would lead to higher adoption of gas from industries. PLNG expects utilization to remain healthy at ~100% going into the year, further aided by the Power sector demand. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

The stock trades at 12.2x FY22E EPS of INR21.3 and 7.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA, with expected EBITDA CAGR of ~15% over FY20-22E. We value PLNG on DCF basis to arrive at a fair value of INR336 (upside of 30%). Reiterate Buy.

