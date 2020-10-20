Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Petronet LNG

Our recent interaction with PLNG and GAIL highlight that there could be some further delay in commissioning of the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline due to technical difficulties. Thus, according to the revised guidance, the pipeline is expected to be completed by end-CY20. This could impact capacity utilization assumptions for the Kochi terminal in 3QFY21 (revised down from 30% to 21%, resulting in marginal EPS cut of 3% for FY21). The Dahej and Kochi terminals are operating at pre-COVID levels since the first week of Jun'20. This is due to higher gas offtake from sectors like fertilizers and power, which are the clear leaders, while city gas distribution (CGD) is a laggard. Domestic gas production is down 10% YoY in Aug'20 and 13% YoY for YTD FY21; with total gas consumption down 8% YoY in Aug'20 and 3% YoY for YTD FY21.

Outlook

The stock trades at 10.2x FY22E EPS of INR21.3 and 5.7x FY22E EV/EBITDA, with expected EBITDA CAGR of ~13% over FY20-22E. We value PLNG on DCF basis to arrive at a fair value of INR335. Reiterate Buy.

