    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 315: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


    We change our FY23/24E estimates by +2%/-6% as we tweak our regas volumes and margins in a high gas cost environment. PLNG reported lower than expected results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs11.7bn (-33%Q/Q; PLe Rs12.6bn) and Rs7.5bn (-34%Q/Q, PLe Rs8.0bn) due to higher regas margins. This included take or pay charges of Rs832mn for lower offtake by customers. PLNG is a play on India’s rising LNG imports, despite rising domestic gas production. We like the business model given 1) high earnings visibility and 2) limited competition to its well-entrenched reach in LNG business.



    Outlook


    Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a DCF based PT of Rs315 (Rs356 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 14, 2022 01:18 pm
