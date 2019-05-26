Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 306 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 306 in its research report dated May 16, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG
We maintain our estimates for FY20/21E. PLNG is a play on India's rising LNG imports supported by benign spot LNG prices. We like PLNG's business model given high earnings visibility and see limited competition to its well-entrenched reach in the LNG business.
Outlook
Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs306 (unchanged).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.