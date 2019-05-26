Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 306 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG

We maintain our estimates for FY20/21E. PLNG is a play on India's rising LNG imports supported by benign spot LNG prices. We like PLNG's business model given high earnings visibility and see limited competition to its well-entrenched reach in the LNG business.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs306 (unchanged).

