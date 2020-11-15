Buy Petronet LNG: target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Petronet LNG

Q2FY2021 results were strong with operating profit/adjusted PAT of Rs. 1,363 crore/Rs. 862 crore, up 17.5%/5.3% y-o-y and beat of 20%/23% versus our estimate of Rs. 1,132 crore/Rs. 700 crore. Earnings beat estimates as Dahej re-gas volume exceeded hopes at 243tbtu (up 1.3% y-o-y), lower other expenses and higher other income. Strong volume visibility with Dahej terminal operating above pre-COVID levels and potential ramp-up in Kochi terminal’s utilisation to 20-25% by Q4FY2021. PLNG provides a high degree of earnings visibility (expect a 12% CAGR over FY21E-FY23E) with a RoE of 28% in these uncertain times. A rising share of LNG in India’s gas consumption bodes well for long-term volume growth. Valuation is attractive at 9.8x its FY2023E EPS (19% discount to its historical PE multiple) despite strong earnings visibility, high RoE and FCF/dividend yield of 9%/6%.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on Petronet LNG with an unchanged PT of Rs. 300.

