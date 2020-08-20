172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-petronet-lng-target-of-rs-300-sharekhan-2-5729631.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported better-than-expected Q1FY21 results as the decline of 11% y-o-y in its operating profit to Rs910 crore was much lower than our and street expectations of 20-22% y-o-y decline. It is attributable to higher-than-expected Dahej re-gas volume at 181 tbtu and lower other expenses. Sharp volume recovery at Dahej terminal (utilisation of 104% currently) and ramp-up of volume at Kochi terminal provide earnings growth visibility even in uncertain times. Robust gas demand from power sector given low LNG price to help sustain high utilization rate for Dahej terminal. PLNG’s valuation at 11.3x its FY2022E EPS seems attractive given earnings growth visibility (expect a 10% PAT CAGR over FY2020-FY2022E), strong RoE of 29%, and FCF/dividend yield of 8%/6% in FY2022E.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on PLNG with an unchanged PT of Rs. 300.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.