Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported better-than-expected Q1FY21 results as the decline of 11% y-o-y in its operating profit to Rs910 crore was much lower than our and street expectations of 20-22% y-o-y decline. It is attributable to higher-than-expected Dahej re-gas volume at 181 tbtu and lower other expenses. Sharp volume recovery at Dahej terminal (utilisation of 104% currently) and ramp-up of volume at Kochi terminal provide earnings growth visibility even in uncertain times. Robust gas demand from power sector given low LNG price to help sustain high utilization rate for Dahej terminal. PLNG’s valuation at 11.3x its FY2022E EPS seems attractive given earnings growth visibility (expect a 10% PAT CAGR over FY2020-FY2022E), strong RoE of 29%, and FCF/dividend yield of 8%/6% in FY2022E.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on PLNG with an unchanged PT of Rs. 300.

