Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG

PLNG reported a beat in absolute terms, even as operational numbers were below our 4QFY22 estimates. Throughput at Dahej stood at 80%, with a utilization of ~19% at Kochi. The company recorded 'use or pay charges' of INR832m in 4QFY22. It has been given a credit note of INR1,781m with respect to lower regasification tariff for the Kochi terminal with its customers. Since the latter have now committed additional volumes, the tariff has been revised accordingly. Despite the challenges, we remain confident that PLNG will see a utilization of 105%/30% in FY23E. Spot LNG prices fell to USD24.5/mmBtu in Apr'22 v/s USD29.4/mmBtu in 3QFY22 and USD35.4/mmBtu in Mar'22 Kochi tariff has been cut to INR70/mmBtu (from INR79/mmBtu) from Apr'19. The company has applied for 5% escalation since then, resulting in INR81/mmBtu currently. Dahej capacity is being expanded to 22.5mmtpa over two phases, while Kochi will see a ramp-up in utilization from newly connected consumers. -



Outlook

We revise up our FY22/FY23 revenue estimate by 15%/14%, led by higher LNG prices. We retain our EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 3% each over FY22-24 and maintain our Buy rating.

