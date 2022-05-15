English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG


    PLNG reported a beat in absolute terms, even as operational numbers were below our 4QFY22 estimates. Throughput at Dahej stood at 80%, with a utilization of ~19% at Kochi. The company recorded 'use or pay charges' of INR832m in 4QFY22. It has been given a credit note of INR1,781m with respect to lower regasification tariff for the Kochi terminal with its customers. Since the latter have now committed additional volumes, the tariff has been revised accordingly. Despite the challenges, we remain confident that PLNG will see a utilization of 105%/30% in FY23E. Spot LNG prices fell to USD24.5/mmBtu in Apr'22 v/s USD29.4/mmBtu in 3QFY22 and USD35.4/mmBtu in Mar'22 Kochi tariff has been cut to INR70/mmBtu (from INR79/mmBtu) from Apr'19. The company has applied for 5% escalation since then, resulting in INR81/mmBtu currently. Dahej capacity is being expanded to 22.5mmtpa over two phases, while Kochi will see a ramp-up in utilization from newly connected consumers. -



    Outlook


    We revise up our FY22/FY23 revenue estimate by 15%/14%, led by higher LNG prices. We retain our EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 3% each over FY22-24 and maintain our Buy rating.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Petronet LNG #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.