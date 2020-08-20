Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG reported its Q1FY21 results that were better than our estimates on the volumes and profitability front. Volumes fell 15.9% YoY and 13.2% QoQ to 190 tbtu (I-direct estimate: 177 tbtu) as LNG offtake was reduced during lockdown. Revenues were down 43% QoQ to Rs 4883.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 6411.8 crore). Blended margins were at Rs 55.1/mmbtu, above estimate of Rs 50.7/mmbtu. EBITDA was up 30.5% QoQ to Rs 909.9 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 753.3 crore. Consequently, PAT was at Rs 520.2 crore, up 44.9% QoQ (I-direct estimate: Rs 394.4 crore).

Outlook

At the CMP, Petronet LNG trades at an attractive 5% dividend yield. We except healthy dividend payout in future as well. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value Petronet LNG at 15x FY22E EPS of Rs 20 to arrive at a target price of Rs 300.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.