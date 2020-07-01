Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 295: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Petronet LNG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG reported its Q4FY20 results that were below our estimates on the profitability front due to high forex loss and lower margins owing to inventory loss. Volumes fell 6% QoQ to 219 tbtu (I-direct estimate: 211.5 tbtu) due to lower demand in March. Revenues were down 3.9% QoQ to Rs 8567.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 7921.7 crore). Blended margins were at Rs 51.7/mmbtu, below estimate of Rs 54/mmbtu. EBITDA fell 37% QoQ to Rs 697.5 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 978.2 crore, impacted by forex loss of Rs 178 crore. Consequently, PAT was at Rs 359 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 577.4 crore).

OutlookWe maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value Petronet LNG at 15x FY22E EPS of Rs 19.6 to arrive at a target price of Rs 295.

