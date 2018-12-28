Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 270: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG

Limited competition from new LNG terminals and huge gas demand-supply gap to ensure more than 100% utilisation for Dahej terminal over FY2019E-FY2020E. Strong free cashflow and limited capex in the near term could result in high dividend payout in FY2019E and FY2020E. We expect a volume CAGR of 9% over FY2018-FY2020E, led by Dahej terminal capacity addition and improvement in Kochi terminal utilisation.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with unchanged PT of Rs. 270.

